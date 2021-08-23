TripSavvy Travel News Travel-Favorite Shoe Brand Allbirds Launches Its First Line of Activewear The eco-conscious clothing is perfect for both performance and leisure Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 08/23/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Allbirds Allbirds might once have been just a shoe brand known for making the comfiest walking sneakers on the planet, but it's quickly becoming a lifestyle giant, transitioning into the world of athletic apparel. Last year, Allbirds debuted its Tree Dasher, a performance running sneaker, and now, it's launched a performance activewear line to match. The Natural Run Collection includes tanks, shorts, and leggings for women and tees and shorts for men. In keeping with the Allbirds ethos of sustainability, the clothing is made from the same eco-conscious materials as the brand's sneakers: Merino wool and eucalyptus fibers. Both are naturally moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and incredibly soft, making them ideal for athleticwear (and travel-wear!). Allbirds did have to include some synthetics in its fabrics for added stretch, so it's used recycled nylon and limited amounts of elastane. The company went through more than 70 iterations of the products before figuring out how to properly blend natural fibers with technical performance. Courtesy of Allbirds Each item is also marked with its carbon footprint, ranging from 4.7 kilograms of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) for the women's tank to 14.5 kilograms of CO2e for the women's leggings. But Allbirds makes sure to achieve carbon neutrality for each product through purchasing carbon offsets. All of the Natural Run collection pieces cost between $48 and $68, ranging in size between XS and XXXL. As with Allbirds sneakers, there will be set Classic Colors that are always available, as well as an ever-changing series of limited edition hues. While this apparel line is designed for performance, we can't help but think that they'll also make for great travel clothes, whether you need something comfy to wear on the plane, go hiking, or even hit the hotel gym. Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners Review Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 10 Best Hiking Socks of 2021 The 9 Best Hiking Shirts The 12 Best Thermal Underwear of 2021 The 11 Best Women’s Travel Pants of 2021 Allbirds' New Clothing Line Is Sustainable and Perfect for Travel Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners Review The 11 Best Ski Clothing Brands of 2021 The 9 Best Hiking Shorts of 2021 The 9 Best Winter Hats of 2021 The 10 Best Men’s Flip-Flops of 2021 The 8 Best Luxury Ski Clothing Brands of 2021 The 7 Best Boots for Snowshoeing of 2021 The 9 Best Women's Ski Jackets of 2021 The 10 Best Trail Running Shoes of 2021 The 11 Best Swimsuits for Older Women in 2021 This Is Everything You Should Pack for a Hiking Trip