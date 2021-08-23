Travel-Favorite Shoe Brand Allbirds Launches Its First Line of Activewear

Allbirds might once have been just a shoe brand known for making the comfiest walking sneakers on the planet, but it's quickly becoming a lifestyle giant, transitioning into the world of athletic apparel. Last year, Allbirds debuted its Tree Dasher, a performance running sneaker, and now, it's launched a performance activewear line to match.

The Natural Run Collection includes tanks, shorts, and leggings for women and tees and shorts for men. In keeping with the Allbirds ethos of sustainability, the clothing is made from the same eco-conscious materials as the brand's sneakers: Merino wool and eucalyptus fibers. Both are naturally moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and incredibly soft, making them ideal for athleticwear (and travel-wear!). Allbirds did have to include some synthetics in its fabrics for added stretch, so it's used recycled nylon and limited amounts of elastane. The company went through more than 70 iterations of the products before figuring out how to properly blend natural fibers with technical performance.

Courtesy of Allbirds

Each item is also marked with its carbon footprint, ranging from 4.7 kilograms of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) for the women's tank to 14.5 kilograms of CO2e for the women's leggings. But Allbirds makes sure to achieve carbon neutrality for each product through purchasing carbon offsets.

All of the Natural Run collection pieces cost between $48 and $68, ranging in size between XS and XXXL. As with Allbirds sneakers, there will be set Classic Colors that are always available, as well as an ever-changing series of limited edition hues.

While this apparel line is designed for performance, we can't help but think that they'll also make for great travel clothes, whether you need something comfy to wear on the plane, go hiking, or even hit the hotel gym.

