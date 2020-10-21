Allbirds' New Clothing Line Is Sustainable and Perfect for Travel

Allbirds is pretty well-known for their comfortable, sustainably made shoes, and now they’ve entered the apparel market. The San Francisco-based brand just launched its first line of clothing, and as expected, the pieces are just as sustainably made as their cult following shoes.

The sneakers and flats contain materials like recycled plastic for the laces, castor bean oil in the insoles, and even eucalyptus tree fiber. They also happen to be pretty darn comfortable, whether you’re jogging or heading to Disney.

"From the start, we knew that our vision of evolved environmentalism was broader than just shoes,” the brand said in a statement. The company released a line of breathable underwear this summer, and now it’s time for some outerwear.

The collection, for men and women, includes a T-shirt, sweaters, and a puffer jacket.

The TrinoXO tee clocks in at $48 and uses Chitosan, a material harvested from snow crab shells. Yup, the shirt is made with crab shells, which the brand says is the second most discarded resource on earth. The sizes range from XS to XXXL.

Courtesy of Allbirds

The cozy sweater and cardigan is made from 100 percent ZQ merino wool and has a thicker yarn and double knit to prevent stretching out over time with wear and washing. There’s even fun stitching at the neckline and sleeves.

Courtesy of Allbirds

Courtesy of Allbirds

At $250, the most expensive piece of the collection is the Trino puffer. It’s made of natural and recycled materials, including a lining that’s 100 percent recycled nylon and an exterior that’s merino wool and eco-friendly lyocell.

Courtesy of Allbirds

As more people start to fly again and hit the open road, these Allbirds pieces are actually perfect for traveling. The T-shirt's lightweight material has odor-reducing properties so that you can wear it longer between washes, and the puffer is warm without being bulky. It’s even described as “weather repellent.”

While the collection is mostly neutral colors like gray and black, that makes them perfect for wearing with pretty much anything in your suitcase. But if you need a dash of color, some of the pieces have limited edition hues like forest green, sun gold yellow, or orchid.