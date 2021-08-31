TripSavvy Travel News Italy Gets a New National Airline After Alitalia Folds Ciao, bella! Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 08/31/21 Share Pin Email Lorenzo Palizzolo / Getty Images Alitalia, Italy’s national airline, announced that it would stop selling any new tickets for flights departing after Oct. 14, 2021. After operating for nearly three-quarters of a century, the country’s largest airline will be closing its cabin doors permanently. If you’ve flown Alitalia, the closure may not be a big surprise. While it was never on the bucket list of must-fly carriers (even if the airline has held such precious Italian cargo as the Pope himself), its routes were plentiful, and it was even named the most on-time airline in 2019. (It even lent a helping hand in the recent shipment of vaccines.) But in 2020—just as the pandemic was peeking over the Italian horizon—the airline was purchased by the Italian government, and now, on Oct. 14, it will take-off and land one final time. As Alitalia exits, a new national carrier will enter—in fact, they’ve already started selling tickets. Flights on ITA, fittingly, will begin on Oct. 15, 2021, hopefully leaving a short runway for any routing gaps. ITA, which stands for Italia Trasporto Aereo, will kick off with fewer aircraft than its predecessor (52 compared to 113 at Alitalia's peak) and just 2,750 employees—a large decline from Alitalia's 12,000. Passengers with confirmed tickets on Alitalia flights after Oct. 14 should expect an email or other direct communication from the airline. Depending on the traveler’s original flight and schedule, Alitalia will be offering to rebook passengers on flights departing before the airline shutters or a full refund. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit What Are the Top 15 Airlines in North America? America's Newest Budget Airline Just Launched With Fares Under $20 This New Low-Cost Airline Just Became the Best-Funded Startup in U.S. Aviation Is It Safe to Travel in the U.S. Right Now? A Guide to Major Airports in Africa 10 Travel Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2021 Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now Essential Info About the Austin Airport Travel-Favorite Shoe Brand Allbirds Launches Its First Line of Activewear A Woman Was Escorted off a Recent Spirit Flight After Smoking Onboard 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Popular Italian City Will Soon Charge Tourists an Entrance Fee 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State Disney's Fastpass Is No More. Here's What It's Being Replaced With 8 Budget-Friendly Hotels with Amazing Views of Iconic Architecture