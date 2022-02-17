Travel News Air Travel Ready to Fly Anywhere For $49 a Month? Alaska Airlines Announces New Flight Pass West Coast travel is about to get a major shake up By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/17/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email GC Images / Getty Images On the heels of the return of MoviePass, it looks like more celebration is in order: unlimited, subscription-based services are about to shake up the travel world. Seattle-based carrier Alaska Airlines just announced the launch of Flight Pass, a subscription ticketing program that will allow West Coast travelers access to flights from 13 of California's major airports for as low as $49 per month. Beginning today, members can fly up to 24 round-trip flights a year to some of the most popular routes within California, as well as enjoy nonstop service to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. It's the first unlimited flight concept from a U.S. airline since JetBlue launched its "All You Can Jet" pass back in 2009. That pass was priced at a hefty $599 a month, but included unlimited flights to all 56 of the domestic and international destinations that the carrier serviced. The airline received such high demand for the pass that they closed the program to new members shortly after its launch to ensure that those who initially signed up would have ample flight availability. The pass was revived for brief periods of time in 2017 and 2019, but only as part of a sweepstakes."Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value," said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines, in a recent statement. "Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests' lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go." Subscribers can choose between two annual plans: a $49 per month plan that requires booking at least 14 days in advance, or a more flexible $199 per month plan that allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure. Alaska Airlines frequent flyers will be able to earn miles on all Flight Pass bookings, as well as take advantage of status perks. At $49 per month, six annual round-trip flights with Flight Pass will run travelers just $588 each year—a significantly good deal. While the required commitment to one airline could mean missing out on competitive fares elsewhere, the program's inclusion of several high-demand routes, like San Francisco to Palm Springs, ultimately means that you'll be saving big—especially within a 14 day booking window.Travelers will still be responsible for taxes and fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee. All Flight Pass seats are in economy, and the program requires a membership commitment of 12 months. So why now? "After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again," said Corey. "And with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there." 