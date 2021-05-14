Airstream x Pottery Barn Just Released a New Travel-Meets-Home Decor Collection

Airstream and Pottery Barn have just released a new collection in their travel-inspired Airstream x Pottery Barn home decor collaboration.

The new collection squeaks with Pottery Barn’s clean and chic aesthetic but with rustic undertones that remind us of kicking up dust on the best road trip-worthy adventures. With more than 40 pieces, the 2021 Airstream x Pottery Barn collection covers everything from comfy bedding and welcome mats, to backpacks designed for on-the-go picnics, and retro Airstream-inspired bottle openers and coolers.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Pottery Barn on this new collection, just in time for the upcoming season,” said Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream. “Airstreamers have the unique opportunity to play, work, learn, and live from anywhere. The approach with this functional, design-forward product line will appeal to both Airstream owners and those who are inspired by the idea of hitting the road and exploring our country."

Airstream x Pottery Barn launched with their first collection last year, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. In 2020, more people took to exploring the outdoors, hopped in cars for road trips, and converted all or part of their lives to being on the road. This collection hits the mark when it comes to either making life on the road feel a little homier, or making your home a little more of a homage to adventures out on the road.

Courtesy of Airstream x Pottery Barn

Courtesy of Airstream x Pottery Barn

Courtesy of Airstream x Pottery Barn

Courtesy of Airstream x Pottery Barn

The collection is designed to be stylish and functional, yes—but many of the products in the line also take into account environmental impact, materials, and travel-friendliness. For example, the Airstream Cambria Textural Cotton Comforter and Shams are OEKO-TEX-certified, free of harmful chemicals, and made of sustainably-sourced cotton. Other sustainable items? The Airstream Coronado Striped Indoor Pillow and Airstream Pacifica Indoor/Outdoor Rug, both made from recycled plastic bottles.

Noteworthy travel-designed products include the Airstream Pacifica Indoor/Outdoor Towels (lightweight, easy to pack, and quick at both absorbing and drying—all ideal qualities for camping and road trips), the unshatterable Enamel 6-Piece Dinnerware Set, and the equally durable Big Sur Flask with Magnetic Tumblers.

“We are excited to unveil a second collection, which reflects the idea that home is where our customers are while drawing on the wanderlust and sense of adventure that Airstream ensues,” said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn president. “Whether you own an Airstream or are just dreaming of an adventure, the pieces in this collection combine style, functionality, and the comforts of home.”

All in all, like the previous collection, the new Airstream x Pottery Barn collection reflects the new attitude of camping, glamping, road trips, and home decor—you can go rustic, but you don’t have to rough it.

To check out the new items, visit the Airstream x Pottery Barn site.