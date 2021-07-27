Airstream and Pottery Barn's New Trailer Is a Travel Dream on Wheels

One 2020 trend we think is here to stay: road-tripping. And what better way to do it than in a classic Airstream?

Lovers of the inimitable silver bullet trailers know that the company's offerings take van life to the max. Earlier this summer, Airstream released the Flying Cloud, a work-from-home on wheels situation, as well as the Interstate 24X van.

But this time, they teamed up with a home furnishing brand for a stylish home on the go. Airstream's Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer measures 28 feet and is packed with the amenities and features you’d expect from the two luxe brands.

"It’s a match that makes sense in many ways," Bob Wheeler, Airstream's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Pottery Barn has this kind of magical ability to shape a space. You see it in their home interiors, where there’s a comfortable, functional beauty to even the smallest spaces."

The interior includes statement-making accents in every "room" of the Airstream, but as with most homes, the standout features really shine in the bathroom and kitchen.

The oak hardwood dinette table takes cues directly from Pottery Barn’s collection and is designed to "last for generations." The restroom has a round sink that’s perfectly topped off with a luxe, matte-black faucet.

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Additional features that look great but are also functional include the sofa, which has an airplane-style table built into the shoulder. And the kitchen area has a knife block built into the wall.

Head to the back of the tricked-out trailer where up to four people can sleep comfortably on the twin or queen beds. (Pottery Barn’s Belgian flax linen bedding is included, natch.) Storage, usually an issue for all trailers, is no big obstacle here. There are under- and over-the-bed solutions thanks to a few stylish bins and overhead lockers inspired by one of Pottery Barn’s collections.

Also, Airstream decided to take the design up a notch by adding an exterior component perfect for outdoor entertaining. A hanging table attaches to the side of the trailer and provides the perfect ledge for serving drinks or a few light bites. Other included items are an outdoor folding table and chairs, a doormat, and a 16-piece dinnerware set.

As expected, this luxury comes with a hefty price tag attached. The Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer will set you back by $145,500. More details and buying info can be found at airstream.com.