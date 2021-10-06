Airstream's New Rugged Adventure Van Is Perfect for Off-the-Beaten-Path Journeys

When the pandemic changed the way we vacation, Americans turned to driving adventures to get their travel fix. It's a trend that travel-trailer company Airstream thinks is here to stay, which is why they're designing new vehicles (like the WFH-friendly Flying Cloud) to meet consumer demand.

The latest model to hit the market is the Interstate 24X, a rugged adventure van designed for off-the-grid outdoor travel. But this is Airstream we're talking about, so there's still an air of luxury to the vehicle!

In terms of the Interstate 24X's driving-related hardware, it has a Mercedes-Benz chassis, a 4x4 drivetrain, a 188-horsepower V6 diesel engine, and all-terrain wheels to handle rugged roads.

“For those who want to head deeper into the woods—who want to get out there away from the crowds and find that perfect boondocking spot—the Interstate 24X lets you do that," Airstream VP of sales Justin Humphreys said in a statement. "You’re going to open your door, and the adventure is waiting right outside."

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

The Interstate 24X makes these kinds of off-road journeys extraordinarily comfortable, too. The van has space for six seated passengers (but sleeping space for just two, either via twin beds, a double, or a split bed), a wet bath with lavatory, a retractable awning to create a patio space, a modular table system that can double as a desk, and a kitchen with a fridge, freezer, microwave, and two-burner stovetop.

Tech-wise, it has a power system fueled by solar energy, a 5G-ready cellular antenna, and a high-performance speaker system.

And best of all, it has an impressive amount of storage space for adventure gear, from mountain bikes to kayaks.

Naturally, all of these features come at a price—the Airstream Interstate 24X has an MSRP of $213,850. But since it has all the comforts of home, who actually needs a house?!