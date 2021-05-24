Airstream's Newest Mercedes Sprinter Van RV Is a Luxe Hotel-Home on Wheels

Anyone that’s ever taken on the thrills and challenges of living on the road knows two words are worth their weight in diamonds: flexible and functional. Luckily, Airstream has got decades of experience in designing trailers and camper vans that hit the spot—and their collaborations with high-end automaker Mercedes-Benz have only upped the ante, proving vehicles that hit the ultimate trifecta of RV life: flexibility, functionality, and luxury.

Enter the 2021 Airstream Atlas Touring Coach, the fifth and latest collaboration between the two companies—and the most luxurious to date. With a whopping standard 50 best-in-class features and a handful of convenience add-ons, the Atlas Touring Coach makes life on the road very sweet and pretty sexy, too.

Utilizing a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van chassis as its base, the Atlas is built out with flexible, thoughtful design details, high-quality materials, and good-looking creature comforts from tip to tail.

Upfront, you’ll find a pair of comfy, stylish, and heated captain's chairs that can easily swivel around to provide additional living room seating. Chic and modern, the living room, a.k.a. Atlas Murphy Suite, stretches 24 feet long, sleeps two, and seats up to four.

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Courtesy of Airstream

Here you’ll find a roomy Ultraleather sofa, sleek Corian countertop, and a 40-inch hideaway Samsung smart TV that rises out of the slim-fit entertainment center at the push of a button. A power slide-out means you have more space when you need it, like for hosting friends or fellow travelers or when it’s time to call it a night and pull down the Murphy bed. Watch as the living room space transforms into a bonafide bedroom complete with reading lights, side tables, built-in shelves, and USB charging ports.

The kitchenette may be compact, but it’s packed with everything you need to make a home-cooked meal, including stainless steel appliances, a deep sink, a two-burner cooktop, refrigerator, freezer, and a microwave convection oven.

However, one area where the Atlas truly takes our heart—and where it feels most luxurious—is the bathroom. Spanning across the entire back end of the RV, the Atlas bathroom area sports a spacious residential-style bathroom sporting a corner walk-in shower, thoughtful lighting, storage, and cedar-lined closet space, and stylish teak inlays. Plus, the tankless water heater means you can shower without worrying about whether you’re using all the hot water.

A few more noteworthy features? The Atlas offers up a central sunroof with a shaded screen to make the space feel roomier, 300 watts worth of solar panels for going off-grid, touchless entry steps and an automatic side awning, Air Ride Suspension for a smoother ride, and a touchpad for controlling the lighting, heating and cooling systems, and power systems. Thoughtful optional add-ons include a kit for turning the cockpit into an extra sleeping space and additional overhead locker-style storage space.

Simply put, if you want to hit the road, you no longer need to choose between efficiency or luxury; you can have them both–and without paying an arm and a leg. Starting at $244,046, the Atlas Touring has five decor color combinations so you can create a custom look from the walls to the seating to the European cabinetry to the floors. Nostalgic for that signature Airstream aluminum? Just look up—it’s there, subtly lining the ceilings of the Atlas.

To learn more about the best-in-class features of the new 2021 Atlas Touring Coach, check it out online on the official Airstream site.