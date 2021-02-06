TripSavvy Travel News Forget Supersonic Planes. The Future of Travel Is…Blimps? One company is bringing back airships as an eco-friendly mode of transportation Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 06/02/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of HAV We'll admit it—airships have a less-than-stellar reputation. Historically, they instilled fear as bombers in World War I. Then there was the series of high-profile disasters of the 1930s, most notably the Hindenberg. Today, they've been largely reduced to floating billboards at sporting events. But U.K.-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) wants to rebrand the old-school vehicle as the new face of slow, eco-friendly travel. In recent years, the carbon emissions of common modes of transportation—primarily airplanes and cars—have given many travelers pause as they prepare to take their next journey (see: Greta Thunberg). France is even moving to ban short-haul flights in favor of energy-efficient high-speed trains. But for cities that aren't easily connected by rail, HAV proposes airship flights for scenic, low-emissions connections. HAV plans to launch such routes between cities like Liverpool and Belfast, or Seattle and Vancouver, with a fleet of in-development Airlander 10 vehicles, which it hopes to fly with passengers onboard by 2025. Courtesy of HAV Each airship would be able to carry up to 100 passengers in a spacious cabin with lounge-like seats and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer pretty impressive views from the airship's cruising altitude of 20,000 feet—just over half that of planes. While the airships aren't nearly as fast as planes or high-speed trains, they have a max speed of about 81 miles per hour, but what you lose in time, you make up for reduced emissions. For example, the base model of the Airlander 10, which still has standard combustion engines, produces 75 percent fewer emissions than "comparable aircraft," according to HAV. A hybrid model would reduce emissions by 90 percent, while an all-electric model would produce zero emissions. "For many decades flying from A to B has meant sitting in a metal tube with tiny windows—a necessity but not always a pleasure," George Land, HAV's commercial business development director, said in a statement. "On Airlander, the whole experience is pleasant, even enjoyable. And in the hybrid-electric and future all-electric configurations, Airlander is fit for our decarbonized future. This Company Plans to Fly Anywhere in the World in Four Hours—for Only $100 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You're One Step Closer to Taking a High-Speed Train to Vegas 4 Ways to Travel Between Toronto and Montreal A Complete Guide to Lyon-Saint Exupery Airport Your Best Options for Traveling From Munich to Paris Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? The 13 Best Rides at Six Flags Great America 10 Ways You Can Travel Sustainably on a Budget How to Take the Eurostar Between London and Paris: Our Full Guide How Tourism Boards in Southeast Asia Have Been Turning to Sustainable Travel The Ongoing Debate of “Last Chance Tourism” The Non-Thrill Seeker's Guide to Walt Disney World What You Need to Know About Hyderabad Airport How to Travel from Rome to Venice by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane A Guide to Airports in the Western United States How to Travel from Madrid to Barcelona by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane Airline Sustainability Is a Possibility, and KLM Is Leading the Way