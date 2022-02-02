Travel News Air Travel Book Those Plane Tickets Now! Air Travel is About to Get a Lot More Expensive Experts predict flight prices will reach their peak in the months ahead By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/02/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Oli Kellett / Getty Images Dreaming of a summer getaway but not sure when to pull the trigger on airplane tickets? According to a new report by travel app Hopper, the answer is sooner rather than later. That's because the flights you have your eye on are about to get a lot more expensive. Hopper, which just published its Consumer Airfare Index, predicts domestic airfare will see an increase of seven percent each month through June 2022. And if you're planning a trip abroad? International airfare is set to see a five percent rise each month, with the most significant increases between now and March. The softer increase in international airfare most likely stems from heavier international travel restrictions, including test requirements, quarantine mandates, and more. So what exactly is causing this upward trend in pricing? One factor is the expected boom in demand for travel this spring and summer, after the rise of a new variant and panic surrounding 5G rollouts caused flight cancellations around the world. An increase in the price of jet fuel is a significant contributor, with jet fuel prices currently sitting at $2.56 per gallon, its highest price since 2014. "Over the course of 2021, we saw a 60 percent increase in jet fuel prices from $1.34 per gallon at the start of the year," Adit Damodaran, an economist at Hopper, said in a recent interview. "We expect higher jet fuel prices to contribute to higher consumer airfare for 2022." If you can't book right this second, you don't have to kiss your dream vacation goodbye just yet. According to the recent State of Cheap Flights 2022 report by flight deals newsletter service Scott's Cheap Flights, there's a good chance of seeing some last-minute deals pop up in an effort by airlines to fill empty seats. Regardless of whether you hop on those tickets now or wait it out, one thing is sure: navigating your next vacation will require some meticulous pre-planning and a sizeable amount of compromise. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Travel Pulse. "Book Flights for Travel Now Before Airfare Prices Take Off." January 30, 2022. Fortune. "Why You Should Look Into Booking Plane Tickets for Summer Travel Now." January 29, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Cheap Flight Alert! Airfare to Europe Is at a Five-Year Low These National Parks Are Requiring Reservations in 2022 Why a Successful COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout May Mean Higher Airfares America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Here's Why January Is Secretly the Best Month to Book Your Next Trip Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Mindfulness About the Environmental Impact of Tourism Is Changing How We Travel These Are the Safest Airlines in the World for 2022 "It's About Adapting": How the Hospitality Industry Has Changed for Good The 8 Best Online Travel Agencies of 2022 Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2022 These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant Airlines and Hotels Have Used 2021 to Shake Up the Miles and Points Game Travelers Are Itching to Get out There—and Are Planning Longer Trips Than Ever