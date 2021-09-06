Travel News Air Travel Airlines Are Asking Employees to Volunteer for Airport Shifts This summer travel season is going to be a really busy one Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 06/09/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 06/09/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Delta Air Lines As pent-up travelers are ready to take the skies en masse, airlines are bracing for an extraordinarily busy summer season. While that might be a good thing for the industry at large, it might not be so wonderful for airline employees. American Airlines has become the latest airline to ask its corporate employees to volunteer for unpaid shifts in customer-facing airport positions. The news was reported in a tweet by "JonNYC" of an internal memo that was confirmed by the company. Last month, Delta asked its salaried employees to volunteer for shifts in its SkyClubs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to bus tables and restock buffets, citing a shortage of 115 contractors. American's program will focus on airport operations like wayfinding (i.e., helping travelers navigate the airport) and wheelchair return at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Employees who volunteer are asked to take at least three six-hour shifts between June and mid-August. While the shifts are technically unpaid, hourly employees can count those volunteer hours towards their weekly total. In addition, salaried employees can take time away from their office responsibilities if their schedule allows. The hospitality industry at large has been facing staffing issues in the wake of the pandemic, reportedly due to some combination of low wages, unsafe working conditions, a lack of benefits, and extended unemployment policies. But American Airlines says it doesn't have a staffing problem, even though it's down nearly 30,000 employees since the start of the pandemic. "As we continue to welcome back more customers, it's critical that we deliver a reliable operation," American Airlines wrote in the memo. "And while our frontline operational teams have this part covered, there are ways those of us in support roles can provide even more support during the busy summer months, including helping customers feel comfortable as they return after many months away from traveling." Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. BDO. "Staffing in the Wake of Covid-19: How Much Has Changed?" March 16, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Airlines Have Been Flying Up To The Frontlines To Help With Vaccine Distribution Air Travel Is at Record Highs Since the Pandemic Started—But Is It a Comeback? Delta Launches COVID-Tested, Quarantine-Free Flights to Europe Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? What It’s Like to Fly Halfway Around the World During the Pandemic United Airlines Will Return to JFK Airport in 2021 10 Travel Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2021 The 8 Best Luggage Delivery Services of 2021 Destinations Dependent on Ecotourism Are Facing a Silent Crisis The Ongoing Debate of “Last Chance Tourism” Best Currency Exchange Services of 2021 Without A Bailout, the Hotel Industry Is Facing Huge Layoffs The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2021 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19