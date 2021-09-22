Cheap Flight Alert! Airfare to Europe Is at a Five-Year Low

With borders reopening and travel starting to resume, there's never been a better time to book a trip to Europe. According to a new report by travel company Hopper, the average cost of a flight between the United States and Europe has dropped to its lowest point in five years: just $565 round-trip.

Though flight prices surged over the summer, when Europe first eased restrictions on American travelers, they've decreased pretty dramatically as we've moved into fall. According to Hopper, that might be because there's quite a lot of variance in how European countries are handling international travelers, particularly ones from the U.S.

While it was a bit of a free-for-all during the summer, some countries are now reinstating test requirements and quarantines for American travelers as case counts rise with new variants. Others, however, are still allowing Americans in with few restrictions.



"Without a cohesive travel policy across the bloc, airlines may be offering steep discounts on fares as they coordinate their trans-Atlantic route planning with some of the extra seat capacity added back over the course of the summer," wrote Adit Damodaran in Hopper's report.

American travelers are likely to jump on the deals, even despite growing travel uncertainties. Per Hopper, "Search volumes are currently up 14 percent week over week for flights to Europe, which is a sizable gain given that demand for international travel typically declines into the fall shoulder season." The company also reports that flight bookings to Europe via its app are up 33 percent week-over-week.

If you're seeking the lowest prices for a last-minute fall getaway to Europe, keep your eyes on Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, and Dublin—each city has seen round-trip fares from the U.S. below $500 in the last seven days, according to Hopper. Other cheap destinations include Reykjavik, Iceland ($505); Porto, Portugal ($506), Milan, Italy (518); Helsinki, Finland ($518); Rome ($526); and Athens ($564).

