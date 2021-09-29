Airbnb Is Hosting a Spooky Stay at the Original 'Scream' House

With spooky season just around the corner and the fifth installment of iconic horror franchise "Scream" arriving in January 2022, Airbnb, Paramount, and Spyglass Media have teamed up to give horror movie fans a truly killer experience: one night at the house where the original "Scream" was filmed.

Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. EST, fans can head to Airbnb and book a one-night stay on either Oct. 27, 29, or 31 at the northern California estate for only $5 a night. During their time in the house, which in the original film belonged to Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), guests will receive a virtual greeting at check-in from everyone's favorite small-town sheriff, Dewey Riley (David Arquette). Guests will then have free range to explore the house in all its original glory, including the knife marks on the doors where Dewey's sister Tatum sadly met her demise at the hands of Ghostface.

Courtesy of Airbnb



Other perks? A movie marathon of all four "Scream" films—on VHS, natch—to prep for the upcoming new release, alongside plenty of snacks like Jiffy Pop, ice cream, and pizza. You'll also get a dedicated phone line to reach out to Ghostface with questions—but be warned: he might reach out to you first.



Bookings are first come, first served, and only open to residents of the United States. The Tomales, California house will follow the rules in line with local safety guidelines and abide by Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process. All guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Northern California.

For fans who can't make it, "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson will host an online Airbnb experience sharing an inside look at the secrets of the film franchise. Those interested can book a spot here beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $100, with 100 percent of all proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project.

