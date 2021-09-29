Travel News Hotels Airbnb Is Hosting a Spooky Stay at the Original 'Scream' House What's your favorite scary movie? By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 09/29/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 09/29/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Airbnb With spooky season just around the corner and the fifth installment of iconic horror franchise "Scream" arriving in January 2022, Airbnb, Paramount, and Spyglass Media have teamed up to give horror movie fans a truly killer experience: one night at the house where the original "Scream" was filmed. Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. EST, fans can head to Airbnb and book a one-night stay on either Oct. 27, 29, or 31 at the northern California estate for only $5 a night. During their time in the house, which in the original film belonged to Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), guests will receive a virtual greeting at check-in from everyone's favorite small-town sheriff, Dewey Riley (David Arquette). Guests will then have free range to explore the house in all its original glory, including the knife marks on the doors where Dewey's sister Tatum sadly met her demise at the hands of Ghostface. Courtesy of Airbnb Other perks? A movie marathon of all four "Scream" films—on VHS, natch—to prep for the upcoming new release, alongside plenty of snacks like Jiffy Pop, ice cream, and pizza. You'll also get a dedicated phone line to reach out to Ghostface with questions—but be warned: he might reach out to you first. Bookings are first come, first served, and only open to residents of the United States. The Tomales, California house will follow the rules in line with local safety guidelines and abide by Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process. All guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Northern California. For fans who can't make it, "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson will host an online Airbnb experience sharing an inside look at the secrets of the film franchise. Those interested can book a spot here beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $100, with 100 percent of all proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Wupatki National Monument: The Complete Guide The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State An LGBTQ Traveler's Guide to Palm Springs, California Visit These 10 Haunted Destinations in the U.S. for Halloween The 17 Coolest Bookstores In Los Angeles Top 19 Things to Do in Ahmedabad, Gujarat The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About Where to Take the Kids in October East Angia Itinerary - Three to Six Days in the Land That Time Forgot Alsace LA Is Historic West Adams' First Hotel In Decades China's 15 Biggest Cities The 12 Best Things to Do in Casablanca 50 Free Things to Do in the United Kingdom Live out Your European Fantasies at This New Lakeside Geneva Hotel TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards 2018: Iconic Restaurants & Fine Dining