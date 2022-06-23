Have an Idea For a Weird Airbnb? You Can Win $100,000 to Make it Real

Have you ever seen an Airbnb listing that made you go "OMG?" Maybe it was a house shaped like a shoe, or a dwelling that looks like it was lifted out of "Lord of the Rings." These one-of-a-kind listings often make an accommodation a destination in its own right. Now, Airbnb is launching a $10 million fund to help make even more wacky ideas like these become a reality.

This week, the home sharing service announced that it will grant 100 winners a cool $100,000 of funding to bring their idea to life, with plans for the winning listings to open in 2023. The best part? Anyone with a great idea can apply. All you need to do is write 500 words about the wackiest Airbnb you can dream up, and don’t be afraid to make it weird. Entries will be reviewed for originality, feasibility, guest experience and sustainability by a panel of four judges.

The panel includes legendary style icon Iris Apfel; Bruce Vaughn, vice president of experiential creative product at Airbnb; Kristie Wolfe, Airbnb superhost and owner of several OMG! listings (including the infamous giant potato hotel); and Koichi Takada, an award-winning architect.

Courtesy of Airbnb

According to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, the site’s most unique rentals are also its most popular. And with listings like a yellow submarine nestled in a New Zealand forest, a futuristic flying saucer, and even a giant boot, that should come as no surprise! These one-of-a-kind listings are so popular that Airbnb's OMG! Category, created in May, has already racked up 2.5 million views.

Ready to apply? Don't mull on your idea for too long. Applications, which can be submitted at Airbnb's OMG! Fund website, close at 11:59 p.m. E.T on July 22.

