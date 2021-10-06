Airbnb Is Looking for 12 People to Live in Airbnbs for a Year—for Free

Been itching to give the vagabond lifestyle a go? We’ve got good news—Airbnb’s newest initiative, Live Anywhere on Airbnb, can help you get there. Starting next month, 12 participants will get to spend 10 months in different cities through Airbnb Experiences while living in various Airbnbs worldwide—while Airbnb pays the rent.

Truly, though, nothing in life is free. Participating in this lucky experience comes with a little responsibility on the backend. All 12 Airbnb nomads will be expected to report back on their experience throughout the program, ultimately helping the home-sharing company to fine-tune their long-term stays product so it has maximum value for both travelers and hosts.

Participants in the Live Anywhere on Airbnb also encouraged to pull double duty as travelers and hosts, giving Airbnb even more insight into what it’s like to host while traveling long term and padding your pockets in the process. Between April 2020 and April 2021, the average annual host earnings on Airbnb were $9,600—and bookings are only expected to start skyrocketing now that travel is picking back up. According to Airbnb data, for new listings put up and booked on the site in the first quarter of 2021, nearly 50 percent saw their first booking within four days of activating their listing.

Retirees Debbie and Michael Campbell, also known as The Senior Nomads, are no strangers to the Airbnb lifestyle. But, back in 2013, the couple downsized their lives to embark on one last epic adventure. After renting (and eventually selling) their house, selling much of their belongings, and tossing the rest in storage, the Campbells began “living life and loving each other, one Airbnb at a time.” Fast-forward eight years, and they’ve lived like a local in 85 countries while staying in over 270 different Airbnb listings.

“The experience of living on Airbnb has been truly transformational for us,” Debbie Campbell said in a statement through Airbnb. “Live Anywhere on Airbnb will give even more people the opportunity to see the world through a whole new lens just as we have. We’re excited to see more people living and working from wherever they choose.”

If you're looking for the keys to the castle, applications to become one of the lucky 12 are open and will be accepted through June 30, 2021. You must be at least 18 years or older and be able to embark on your Airbnb-hopping adventure for 12 consecutive months from July 2021 to July 2022. Remote worker? Retired? Adventurous? Solo? Couple? Family? Friends? All are welcome to apply—and you can even bring along up to three cohorts to keep your company.

It’s worth noting that the program starts as soon as selections are made in July 2021, but you won’t start actually traveling until September, giving you plenty of time to pack up and prep for your year on the road. In the interim, you’ll also get schooled on how to live through Airbnb with sessions led by The Senior Nomads, travel journalist Imani Bashir, and folks at Airbnb themselves.

For the fine print and to apply, visit the official Live Anywhere on Airbnb site.