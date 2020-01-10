You Can Now Become the Mayor of Hell for a Night

Those looking to take spooky season to the next level by becoming rulers of the underworld are in luck: Hell, the small Michigan town 60 miles west of Detroit, has a job opening.

John Colone, the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Hell," is inviting travelers to book a night in his ghoulish tiny house, appropriately guarded behind a "Gates of Hell" sign, and receive official proclamation as the town's leader for the day. "I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone said. "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth—we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"

As Mayor of Hell, you can enjoy your reign in Colone's devilish lair, scattered with decorative skulls and local pumpkins and featuring a fire pit and an outdoor screening area perfect for watching scary movies. Airbnb bookings for one-night stays on Oct. 18, 21, and 24 will go live Oct. 14. In keeping with the Halloween celebration, the nightly rate for a maximum of two guests is listed as $31.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Don't worry: those who aren't lucky enough to snag a reservation can still spend time in Hell. Head to the Hell Hole Diner for lunch, the Hell Saloon for a beverage, or take a walk across the Locks of Love Bridge, lined with key locks representing declarations of love. According to the listing, a reverend is available to officiate marriages there, making the excellent point that "a marriage that starts in Hell has no place to go but up!"

While Hell isn't usually known as a hospitable place, this Hell is committed to the comfort and safety of all new mayors amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The listing will be cleaned before guests' arrival following Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol. Colone has taken the Pure Michigan Pledge, a commitment to maintaining disinfecting and social distancing protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

So, do you dare? If you're interested in booking a stay in Hell, visit airbnb.com/hell.