Airbnb Is Giving Away an Epic European Train Trip to Five Countries in 19 Days

With gas prices rising by the minute and airports across the globe dealing with debilitating staff shortages, it's no surprise that train travel has gained massive popularity this summer. Interrail, the European train pass that grants ticket holders access to 33 countries, has seen bookings surpass pre-pandemic levels thanks to demand from travelers who want to hop around Europe without dealing with airport chaos.

In celebration of both the resurgence of train travel in Europe and the 50th anniversary of Interrail, Airbnb announced today that it will partner with the train carrier to give away a once-in-a-lifetime European rail trip spanning five countries over 19 days. The trip will highlight homes listed under Airbnb's new Historic Homes category, featuring almost 20,000 heritage buildings in the U.K., Spain, France, Germany, and Italy.

Named the Airbnb Heritage Tour, the railway adventure will offer a lucky group of six friends the opportunity to visit five European countries on the Interrail and stay in some of the continent's most historic homes, including a Tuscan villa, a German castle, and a French chateau. A full itinerary of the trip, which will include stops in Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the U.K., can be perused here.

"We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of 19th-century travel when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer," said Airbnb's regional director, Emmanuel Marill in a statement. "By combining the very best of train travel with the best of heritage in Europe, we hope travelers will reconnect with history and culture and enjoy travel as it once was."

Ready to enter? All you need to do is sign up for an Airbnb account and choose five of your favorite friends (age 18 and over) to join you on the trip. Then, head to the sweepstakes page and tell Airbnb about your interest in cultural heritage, your passion for adventure, and why you and your group of friends would be the perfect winners. Applicants may only enter once.

