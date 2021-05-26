Travel News Hotels It's Now Even More Fun to Plan a Trip on Airbnb Want to stay in a yurt but don't care where or when? Airbnb's got you covered Written by Laura Ratliff Instagram Twitter Laura Ratliff is TripSavvy’s editorial director. She joined the TripSavvy team in April 2019 after spending two years as a freelance travel writer and editor, where she spent more than 200,000 miles on a plane each year. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Laura Ratliff Updated 05/26/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/26/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Airbnb If any company has first-hand insight into how travel will change post-pandemic, it’s Airbnb. The popular home-sharing site, which had more than 270 million bookings in 2019, has weathered the travel slowdown remarkably well, as former office-bound workers have embraced their newfound flexibility, packed up their families, and booked long-term stays in their dream destinations. Now, noticing these changes, the company has just rolled out a host of new features meant to make booking on the site more fun and flexible. Don’t know where you want to go? Don’t know when you want to go? Don’t care if your beachfront booking costs $250 or $270 per night? Airbnb has you covered. Reflective of the flexibility travelers crave right now, the company’s new features—Flexible Dates, Flexible Matching, and Flexible Destinations—are part of an improved browsing and booking experience announced this week. Flexible Dates, rolled out in February, lets travelers search for a weekend getaway, week-long trips, or even month-long stays without setting specific date parameters. The company says more than 100 million searches have used the feature since its launch. Meanwhile, Flexible Matching allows travelers to view stays just outside of their search criteria. For instance, maybe you’ve set your max price for a stay at $250 per night. Now, Flexible Matching will show you stays just above that max, so you don’t miss out on the potentially perfect property. Courtesy of Airbnb But the feature we’re most excited about is Flexible Destinations, which lets travelers plan a trip based on a unique stay rather than a specific destination or set of dates. Airbnb is known for some of its ultra-cool, off-the-radar properties—think ryokans in Japan or trullos in Italy—and the company says searches for unique listings like these have skyrocketed during the pandemic (they’re up 94 percent in 2021, compared to 2019), so if uniqueness is what you’re after, this feature is perfect for you. Plus, if you’ve ever considered making some extra cash off your spare bedroom, Airbnb just made that process easier too by announcing an improved onboarding process for hosts, including neat tech improvements like AI that automatically arranges hosts’ property photos based on guest appeal. New text improvements help prospective hosts craft clever titles and descriptions too, no creative writing degree necessary. Airbnb Brought Safety and Creativity to Vacations During the Pandemic Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Airbnb. "Airbnb 2021 Release: 100+ Innovations and Upgrades Across our Entire Service." May 26, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer The Dos and Don’ts of Renting a Vacation Home Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds The 10 Best Hotel Booking Sites of 2021 How to Plan a National Park Trip As a Person With a Disability This New Island Resort on the Maldives Has Us Ready to Pack Our Bags Best Yacht Rentals of 2021 What Is the Future of Couchsurfing? The 8 Best Online Travel Agencies of 2021 Millennial and Gen Z Trends That Just Might Impact Travel Forever Stuck on a Mother’s Day Gift? Mindy Kaling Has the Perfect Getaway You Should Travel Alone in 2021 and Here's Why As Air Travel Begins To Rebound, Airlines Are Already Making Big Changes Best Outer Banks Rental Companies of 2021 Best Campground Management Software of 2021 Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last?