The 20 Best Destinations to Live and Work Remotely, According to Airbnb

Remote work is here to stay, and Airbnb wants to make it easier than ever for travel lovers to pack up their laptops and log on from some of the world's most beautiful destinations.

The home-sharing service announced today that it plans to partner with 20 destinations worldwide to make it easier to work remotely as part of its recently launched Live and Work Everywhere Initiative. Airbnb will highlight 20 destinations they have identified as the most remote worker-friendly in the world in an effort to support local governments and revive tourism after over two years of travel restrictions.

As part of the initiative, Airbnb will create digital hubs showcasing "the best of local long-term stay listings as well as important information relating to entry requirements and tax policies." About one in five guests reported using Airbnb to work remotely while traveling in 2021, and long-term stays remain at an all-time high, more than doubling in size from early 2019.

Here are the destinations selected as the best for living and working remotely.

