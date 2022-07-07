The 20 Best Destinations to Live and Work Remotely, According to Airbnb

Power up your laptop in paradise

Canary Islands Tenerife

Faba-Photography / Getty Images

Remote work is here to stay, and Airbnb wants to make it easier than ever for travel lovers to pack up their laptops and log on from some of the world's most beautiful destinations.

The home-sharing service announced today that it plans to partner with 20 destinations worldwide to make it easier to work remotely as part of its recently launched Live and Work Everywhere Initiative. Airbnb will highlight 20 destinations they have identified as the most remote worker-friendly in the world in an effort to support local governments and revive tourism after over two years of travel restrictions.

As part of the initiative, Airbnb will create digital hubs showcasing "the best of local long-term stay listings as well as important information relating to entry requirements and tax policies." About one in five guests reported using Airbnb to work remotely while traveling in 2021, and long-term stays remain at an all-time high, more than doubling in size from early 2019.

Here are the destinations selected as the best for living and working remotely.

Baja California Sur, Mexico

CafÃ© Todos Santos in Todos Santos, Pueblo Magico, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Romana Lilic/Getty Images

Bali, Indonesia

Bali Ubud
Andras Jancsik/Getty Images

Brinidisi, Puglia, Italy

Puglia
Getty Images

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina
Getty Images

Caribbean

Beautiful Saint Lucia, Caribbean Islands
Getty Images

Canary Islands, Spain

Las Teresitas beach and San Andres village, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
NeonShot/Getty Images

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town's Clifton Beach, South Africa
Jens Kuhfs/Getty Images

Colombia

High Angle View Of Buildings In City At Sunset Cartagena
Reinier Snijders/EyeEm/Getty Images

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Elevated cityscape of Dubai illuminated at dusk
(c) Allan Baxter

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Red Bridge square and Great Canal, Trieste, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy
Mauro Flamini/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Lisbon, Portugal

Tram, Lisbon, Portugal
PEC Photo/Getty Images

Malta

Malta
Allard Schager / Getty Images

Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico
Nikolas Antoniou/Getty Images

Palm Springs, California

Kimpton Rowan Hotel Pool in Palm Springs, California

Courtesy of Greater Palm Springs Tourism

Queensland, Australia

Granite Bay, Noosa National Park
Getty Images

Rural France

Most Beautiful Countries France
Martin Morrell

Salzkammergut, Austria

Austria, Salzkammergut, Lake Attersee

Doug Pearson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay, Florida

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa
Richard Cummins/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Thailand

Most Beautiful Countries Thailand
iStockphoto/Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Get paid $10,000 to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images
