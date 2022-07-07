Travel News Travel Tips The 20 Best Destinations to Live and Work Remotely, According to Airbnb Power up your laptop in paradise By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/07/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Faba-Photography / Getty Images Remote work is here to stay, and Airbnb wants to make it easier than ever for travel lovers to pack up their laptops and log on from some of the world's most beautiful destinations. The home-sharing service announced today that it plans to partner with 20 destinations worldwide to make it easier to work remotely as part of its recently launched Live and Work Everywhere Initiative. Airbnb will highlight 20 destinations they have identified as the most remote worker-friendly in the world in an effort to support local governments and revive tourism after over two years of travel restrictions. As part of the initiative, Airbnb will create digital hubs showcasing "the best of local long-term stay listings as well as important information relating to entry requirements and tax policies." About one in five guests reported using Airbnb to work remotely while traveling in 2021, and long-term stays remain at an all-time high, more than doubling in size from early 2019. Here are the destinations selected as the best for living and working remotely. Baja California Sur, Mexico Romana Lilic/Getty Images Bali, Indonesia Andras Jancsik/Getty Images Brinidisi, Puglia, Italy Getty Images Buenos Aires, Argentina Getty Images Caribbean Getty Images Canary Islands, Spain NeonShot/Getty Images Cape Town, South Africa Jens Kuhfs/Getty Images Colombia Reinier Snijders/EyeEm/Getty Images Dubai, United Arab Emirates (c) Allan Baxter Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy Mauro Flamini/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Lisbon, Portugal PEC Photo/Getty Images Malta Allard Schager / Getty Images Mexico City, Mexico Nikolas Antoniou/Getty Images Palm Springs, California Courtesy of Greater Palm Springs Tourism Queensland, Australia Getty Images Rural France Martin Morrell Salzkammergut, Austria Doug Pearson/Getty Images Tampa Bay, Florida Richard Cummins/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images Thailand iStockphoto/Getty Images Tulsa, Oklahoma Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Airbnb Newsroom. "20 Destinations Supporting Remote Work Around the World." July 6, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit