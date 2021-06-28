Travel News Tech & Gear Airbnb and MUJI Team Up to Make Rentals Feel Like Home Small touches that could make a big difference in guest experience Written by Patrice J. Williams Instagram Linkedin Website Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator and fact checker and author of thrift shopping book "Looking Fly on a Dime." Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Patrice J. Williams Updated 06/28/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 06/28/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Linkedin Website Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of MUJI There’s no place like home, but a newly released kit from Airbnb and MUJI just might make your next stay a bit cozier. The Airbnb Host Essentials by MUJI is a 23-piece set specifically designed to help hosts provide standout touches for guests to feel at home (and hopefully leave stellar reviews). “Airbnb’s commitment to good hospitality and mission of providing authentic and positive experiences for its guests and hosts in the spaces that they live and stay is so core to our work, we were delighted to create a kit of essentials that would embody this philosophy of a commitment to reliable, quality basics,” Taku Hareyama, MUJI’s President of the United States and Canada, said in a statement. The products included in the kit—all neutral in aesthetic, to fit within any space—are actually based on a survey in which 1,000 U.S. travelers revealed what makes a great stay. Nearly 70 percent of people surveyed said they’d leave a positive host review if their stay included “thoughtful and unique amenities.” And 67 percent of people traveling with kids would leave positive reviews if a great set of kitchen equipment was present. The top five essential items include quality towels, hangers, mugs, table settings, and glassware. So naturally, the Airbnb Host Essentials by MUJI set includes all of those items. Courtesy of MUJI MUJI For the closet and bathroom, there are two porcelain toothbrush stands and organic cotton waffle hand and face towels. There are even a few hangers that have a notched design to prevent necklines from getting stretched out. Hosts can upgrade their kitchen experience with a wide range of white porcelain bowls, plates, mugs, and stackable cups. There are also two sets of chopsticks and two large wooden trays. One standout item is the aroma diffuser. It looks great as a night light thanks to the adjustable LED brightness levels, but add a few drops of MUJI’S Pure Essential Oil Relax Blend (a 10ml bottle is included in the kit) to release the fragrances of orange peel, lavender, and rosewood. Additional pieces in the collection include cleaning supplies like a broom, dustpan, and lint roller as well as stationery so hosts can write a welcome note or any helpful info for guests. The 23-piece Airbnb Host Essentials by MUJI sells for $400 and can be purchased on MUJI’s site. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best Amazon Prime Day Travel Deals for 2021 The 12 Best Travel Toiletry Bags of 2021 The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2021 The 12 Best Hardside Luggage Bags of 2021 The 11 Best Travel Blankets of 2021 The 8 Best Kids’ Fishing Poles of 2021 The 7 Best Travel Jewelry Cases of 2021 The 11 Best Bermuda Hotels of 2021 The Lyle Hotel Review - Washington, D.C. The 7 Best Washington, D.C., Hotels of 2021 The 16 Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2021 The 8 Best Austin, Texas Hotels of 2021 The 8 Best Airbnb Cleaning Services of 2021 The 11 Best Luggage Brands of 2021 A Complete Camping Essentials Checklist 15 Gifts to Shop from Black-Owned Businesses Now and Beyond