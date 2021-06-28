Airbnb and MUJI Team Up to Make Rentals Feel Like Home

There’s no place like home, but a newly released kit from Airbnb and MUJI just might make your next stay a bit cozier. The Airbnb Host Essentials by MUJI is a 23-piece set specifically designed to help hosts provide standout touches for guests to feel at home (and hopefully leave stellar reviews).

“Airbnb’s commitment to good hospitality and mission of providing authentic and positive experiences for its guests and hosts in the spaces that they live and stay is so core to our work, we were delighted to create a kit of essentials that would embody this philosophy of a commitment to reliable, quality basics,” Taku Hareyama, MUJI’s President of the United States and Canada, said in a statement.

The products included in the kit—all neutral in aesthetic, to fit within any space—are actually based on a survey in which 1,000 U.S. travelers revealed what makes a great stay.

Nearly 70 percent of people surveyed said they’d leave a positive host review if their stay included “thoughtful and unique amenities.” And 67 percent of people traveling with kids would leave positive reviews if a great set of kitchen equipment was present. The top five essential items include quality towels, hangers, mugs, table settings, and glassware. So naturally, the Airbnb Host Essentials by MUJI set includes all of those items.

Courtesy of MUJI

MUJI



For the closet and bathroom, there are two porcelain toothbrush stands and organic cotton waffle hand and face towels. There are even a few hangers that have a notched design to prevent necklines from getting stretched out.

Hosts can upgrade their kitchen experience with a wide range of white porcelain bowls, plates, mugs, and stackable cups. There are also two sets of chopsticks and two large wooden trays.

One standout item is the aroma diffuser. It looks great as a night light thanks to the adjustable LED brightness levels, but add a few drops of MUJI’S Pure Essential Oil Relax Blend (a 10ml bottle is included in the kit) to release the fragrances of orange peel, lavender, and rosewood.

Additional pieces in the collection include cleaning supplies like a broom, dustpan, and lint roller as well as stationery so hosts can write a welcome note or any helpful info for guests.

The 23-piece Airbnb Host Essentials by MUJI sells for $400 and can be purchased on MUJI’s site.