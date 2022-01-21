Travel News Hotels Airbnb Is Looking for Someone to Live Rent-Free in Sicily for a Year Pack your bags! By Caitlin Morton Caitlin Morton Freelance Writer Instagram Twitter University of Virginia Caitlin Morton is a freelance writer based in Kansas City. Her work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and many other publications. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/21/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Airbnb Have you ever dreamed of dropping everything and moving to Italy? That dream could potentially become a reality, courtesy of Airbnb. The vacation-home rental company recently refurbished an old house in the Sicilian town of Sambuca, and they are looking for a candidate willing to take up residence there for an entire year—completely rent-free. There is, however, one catch: You will have to host guests during your residency. Spanning three floors in total, the townhouse in question is admittedly fabulous, thanks to a total designer makeover from the Italian architectural firm Studio Didea. The design incorporates materials and colors pulled from the local landscape: think light wood furniture, lots of potted plants, and walls painted in shades of terra cotta and turquoise. The ground floor has a small living room and master suite with a king-size bed and ensuite bathroom, while the first floor features a second living room, kitchen, working space, bathroom, and mezzanine bedroom with a king-size bed. On the top floor, there's an additional living space with a queen-size sofa bed. The winning applicant gets first dibs on the bedroom they want to stay in during the year; the second bedroom is what will be listed on Airbnb. While only one candidate will be selected, that person will get to bring family or friends—up to two adults and two children total—to live with them. Aside from not having to pay rent, the candidate gets to keep all the money made from their Airbnb hosting duties. Courtesy of Airbnb Courtesy of Airbnb Courtesy of Airbnb Sambuca di Sicilia is a small rural village of about 6,000 inhabitants, located just under 50 miles south of Palermo. The town made headlines in 2019 when it started selling houses for one euro each in an effort to boost the population. This campaign inspired the HGTV documentary series “My Big Italian Adventure,” in which actress Lorraine Bracco chronicled her efforts to renovate one of the homes in town. Aside from its recent gimmicks, Sambuca is known for its charming beauty, characterized by a blend of Italian and North African architectural styles. The town features many well-preserved castles and churches, and its economy relies mostly on the local production of olive oil and wine. Airbnb specifically purchased and renovated the “1 Euro House” (named after its original asking price) to bring more tourism into Sambuca. “The beauty of this campaign is that it gives a second chance not just to an abandoned heritage home in the heart of our village—it’s also a second chance to the person who moves into it," said Leonardo Ciaccio, mayor of Sambuca, in a press release. "We see it as a designer makeover for the house and the Host. We’re looking for someone who wants to live with the local population and participate in all the important moments of the community, from the grape harvest to olive picking." To that end, the winner will be able to take place in a mentorship program upon arriving in Sambuca, where they can learn Italian and take Italian cooking classes. Courtesy of Airbnb To enter, visit Airbnb and complete the application form. The form asks you to answer some basic questions (Do you have a valid passport? What is your level of English?) and write a short essay describing why you would be a great host and how you would spend your time in Sambuca. Applications will be open until Feb. 18th. While Italian language skills are not required, applicants must be able to speak conversational English. Candidates must also be over the age of 18 and available to move to Sambuca on June 30, 2022. The winner will be free to come and go as they please, but they must commit to living in the house for at least three consecutive months; additionally, they must promise to host Airbnb guests for a minimum of nine months total. Sounds like something you'd be interested in? Head to Airbnb to learn more and get started on your application. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 7 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles of 2022 The 7 Best Catalina Island Hotels of 2022 The 7 Best Beach Hotels Near Los Angeles of 2022 12 Can't-Miss Bookstores in New York City The 7 Best Vermont Ski Hotels of 2022 The 9 Best New Hotels in Italy of 2022 The Top 8 Yosemite National Park Hotels 7 Most Romantic Hotels in Miami of 2022 LGBTQ Travel Guide: Asheville These US Destinations Will Pay Remote Workers to Move There Best Vancouver Boutique Hotels of 2022 The 9 Best Maui Hotels of 2021 10 Things to Do in Las Vegas for Couples 5 Top Inexpensive Airbnb Apartments in Hong Kong How Historic Hotels are Renovating for Accessibility The 9 Best Puerto Rico Vacation Rentals of 2022