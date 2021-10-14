Travel News Air Travel Air New Zealand Will Vaccinate People Onboard a Plane This special opportunity is part of the country's "Super Saturday" vax program By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 10/14/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 10/14/21 Share Pin Email James D. Morgan / Getty Images If you're like most vaccinated individuals, you probably got your COVID-19 shot in a doctor's office, a pharmacy, or some sort of mass vaccination site. But some lucky travel-obsessed individuals in New Zealand will have the opportunity to get vaccinated in a pretty unusual spot—onboard a Boeing 787 aircraft. The country is branding this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 16, as "Super Saturday," running promotions to convince all eligible persons to get their Covid-19 vaccinations if they have not already. Air New Zealand has joined in the fun with its own program called "Jabaseat," setting up one of its Dreamliners as a temporary vaccination site at Auckland Airport. Unfortunately, there's no actual flying involved, but those who register for the free service will get a tour of the airline's hangar, free snacks and drinks while they wait, and a commemorative boarding pass. Air New Zealand recently announced its "no jab, no-fly" policy for international travelers; when the airline resumes flying abroad, it will require all passengers and crew to be vaccinated to fly. "Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel—many of the destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors. The quicker we get vaccinated, the sooner we can fly Kiwis to places like New York, Vancouver, and Narita," Air New Zealand's chief executive officer Greg Foran said in a statement. "We've been hearing from both customers and employees that this measure is important to them. It came through loud and clear in our recent consultation process with employees, and we want to do everything we can to protect them. Mandating vaccination on our international flights will give both customers and employees the peace of mind that everyone onboard meets the same health requirements as they do." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit United Will Soon Require Employees to Be Vaccinated—or Undergo Regular Testing Canada to Loosen Border Restrictions Next Month—as Long as You're Vaccinated Starting Next Month, United Will Become the First Fully-Vaccinated Airline (Sort Of) These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit CDC Releases New COVID-19 Testing Guidelines for Cruise Ships What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant Infant Bassinet Policies on Popular International Airline Carriers Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country It Just Got Much Easier to Fly to South Africa 7 Best Best Airlines in the US These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Meet Norse Atlantic Airways, a New Low-Cost Transatlantic Airline Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now The Safest Airlines in the World Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer These Cruise Lines Will Require COVID-19 Vaccines To Sail