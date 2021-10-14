Air New Zealand Will Vaccinate People Onboard a Plane

If you're like most vaccinated individuals, you probably got your COVID-19 shot in a doctor's office, a pharmacy, or some sort of mass vaccination site. But some lucky travel-obsessed individuals in New Zealand will have the opportunity to get vaccinated in a pretty unusual spot—onboard a Boeing 787 aircraft.

The country is branding this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 16, as "Super Saturday," running promotions to convince all eligible persons to get their Covid-19 vaccinations if they have not already. Air New Zealand has joined in the fun with its own program called "Jabaseat," setting up one of its Dreamliners as a temporary vaccination site at Auckland Airport.

Unfortunately, there's no actual flying involved, but those who register for the free service will get a tour of the airline's hangar, free snacks and drinks while they wait, and a commemorative boarding pass.

Air New Zealand recently announced its "no jab, no-fly" policy for international travelers; when the airline resumes flying abroad, it will require all passengers and crew to be vaccinated to fly.

"Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel—many of the destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors. The quicker we get vaccinated, the sooner we can fly Kiwis to places like New York, Vancouver, and Narita," Air New Zealand's chief executive officer Greg Foran said in a statement. "We've been hearing from both customers and employees that this measure is important to them. It came through loud and clear in our recent consultation process with employees, and we want to do everything we can to protect them. Mandating vaccination on our international flights will give both customers and employees the peace of mind that everyone onboard meets the same health requirements as they do."

