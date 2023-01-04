Air New Zealand Is Kicking off 2023 With Massive Deals on Roundtrip Flights

With every new year comes new vigor to get cracking on that travel bucket list. Now, those who have New Zealand near the top may finally receive the motivating push they were waiting for. Air New Zealand just launched a sale that could make 2023 the year you finally get to greet someone with the charming Māori greeting, Kia ora!

Today, the country's flagship carrier announced that it is ringing in the new year with a massive sale on roundtrip flights to Auckland from major U.S. cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Honolulu, and New York. For those who missed out on the airline's recent Cyber Monday sale, it's the perfect second chance to snag some more affordable than usual flights to the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Beginning today, passengers can purchase roundtrip fares to New Zealand for as low as $975. The sale also includes the option to add a stopover in Sydney, Australia, for just $150 per person—because if you're traveling that far, why not squeeze in an afternoon at the Sydney Opera House?

Economy fares begin at $975 for roundtrip tickets from Honolulu to $1,175 from Los Angeles or San Francisco and $1,675 on the carrier's recently launched nonstop route from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. Premium economy seats are also included in the sale, starting at $3,975 out of New York and dropping to $2,875 from Honolulu.

The airline is also offering discounted fares in its Business Premier class, beginning at $8,775 on the route from New York and ranging from $7,175 from Los Angeles and San Francisco to $4,975 from Honolulu. Until the airline debuts the world's first lie-flat economy seats in 2024, the lie-flat seats in Business Premier are your best option for arriving at your destination well-rested and ready to explore.

Your opportunity to cross New Zealand off your bucket list won't last long, so don't hesitate. The sale ends on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

