Air New Zealand Just Announced Its First Non-Stop Flight From NYC to Auckland

Between New Zealand reopening its borders in May, Queenstown debuting the country's first six-star hotel, and Auckland getting ready to launch the world's first winery airline, we have a lot of reasons to plan a trip to the Land of the Long White Cloud in 2022. And now, getting to the South Pacific has never been easier.

Today, Air New Zealand has announced that on Sept. 17, it will introduce the first-ever, non-stop flight from New Zealand to New York City. The route, which will take place three times a week, will connect John F. Kennedy International Airport with Auckland International Airport.

At 17 hours and 35 minutes, the southbound flight will be the fourth-longest globally, while the northbound journey is expected to take just over 16 hours.

Passengers will be flying aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which comes with 27 business class seats, 33 premium economy, 215 economy, and 13 private economy Skycouches—seats that you can convert into a couch for easier sleep after take-off.



"This is a breathtakingly beautiful part of the world. We've been keeping all the best spots and hidden gems warm for our visitors while they've been gone, and now, we're ready to show them what they've been missing," said Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran in a statement. "The U.S. has always been a key market for us, and this new route cements our commitment to growing opportunities for tourism between the two countries. In the six years leading up to Covid, the U.S. visitor numbers to New Zealand doubled, so we expect our much-awaited non-stop service to be incredibly strong year-round."

With flights from New York departing at 9:55 p.m. ET, travelers will land in Auckland at 7:30 a.m. local time, two calendar days later. Suppose the time difference and idea of an approximately 17-hour flight are enough to give you pause. In that case, the airline offers "Zentertainment" on its inflight entertainment system to help all passengers fall asleep and minimize jetlag later on. Business premier customers will also be given relaxing balms, teas, snacks, and brunch service—complete with a Kiwi flat white for a much-needed pick-me-up—before landing in Auckland.

Dreaming of cruising around Fiordland National Park, sipping sauvignon blanc in Marlborough, or stargazing at the world's largest Dark Sky Reserve? You're in luck: Tickets are now available on Air New Zealand's website.