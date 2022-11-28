Air New Zealand's Cyber Monday Sale Is Offering Amazingly Low Fares to Auckland

Everyone's favorite online shopping day, Cyber Monday, offers savings on more than just travel gear, luggage, and products. Some deals, like the latest from Air New Zealand, can save you serious cash on your next bucket list vacation.

The Kiwi flagship carrier has announced a Cyber Monday sale that offers round-trip fares from several major U.S. cities to New Zealand for as low as $995. This year's sale feels extra special, as New Zealand only fully reopened its borders to foreign travel this past spring.

The sale includes economy fares from cities such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, and Honolulu to Auckland, beginning at $1,095. Premium economy seats are also part of the sale, starting at $2,795 out of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

For those looking for extra comfort on the long-haul journey, the airline is also offering discounted fares in its Business Premier class, beginning at $6,795 out of San Francisco and Los Angeles. All sale prices can be booked from now through Nov. 29 at 11:59 pm PST.

It's been a momentous year for Air New Zealand. Along with announcing their game-changing lie-flat economy seats, which are set to debut in 2024, the airline also debuted a historic New York to Auckland nonstop route this September, the first direct route connecting the U.S.'s east coast with New Zealand. In further efforts to ramp up U.S. tourism to New Zealand, the airline has also reinstated its nonstop service to Auckland from Chicago.

"This is an exciting time for us," said Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty last month. "Since New Zealand's borders reopened, we've been slowly resuming services, and to now be flying to all our international destinations is a milestone moment for us."

The U.S. has long been one of New Zealand's most important tourism markets. Before the pandemic, Americans made up 10 percent of all international tourism to the country, just behind Australia and China. In 2019 alone, American travelers spent over $1.5 billion in New Zealand, supporting local tourism and hospitality industries.

