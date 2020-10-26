This Winter Air Canada Will Sub-In Business-Class Charter Jetz On Select Routes

Air Canada is coming in strong with a red-hot offer to help take away the winter blues. From Dec. 12 to Jan. 6, the airline of the Great White North will be replacing planes on select sun-runner routes with planes from its 58-seat business class-only Jetz fleet. Normally, these planes are reserved solely for charters by rich and famous, but, thanks to the pandemic, they will be hitting the tarmac on commercial routes—and at commercial business-class rates—just in time for the holidays.

"Air Canada is very pleased to offer its customers a unique opportunity to travel like a pro-athlete or a VIP and experience our premium Jetz service,” said Mark Galardo, vice president of network planning and alliances at Air Canada, in a statement.

While regular commercial passengers on Jetz won’t exactly receive the same royal treatment as the celebs, they can still expect the experience to be a cut above what you’d find on the usual commercial flight. Travelers who book into this “private jet-like service” will receive perks like priority check-in and security clearance, conveniently-located gates, and quick, no-fuss boarding that starts just 35 minutes before departure—all attractive perks for travelers looking to reduce their airport exposure (we are still in a pandemic, after all). However, Jetz passengers looking to soak up every minute of the experience can take advantage of the complimentary access to Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounge or the Star Alliance Lounge (where available).

Jetz also promises an elevated in-flight experience with extras like an upgraded meal service from Montreal’s Chef Antonio Park, free drinks from the bar cart, and personal iPads preloaded with entertainment options, plus a lot more space to settle in. The four Airbus A319 aircraft are configured with less than half the number of seats they usually fly with, allowing for roomy pitch between 42 to 49 inches—that’s up to a possible extra foot of space to kick back, relax, and enjoy the good life.

Currently, Jetz service is scheduled on select routes from Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal to popular warm-weather getaway destinations in Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, California, and Phoenix, as well as a few domestic routes. To check flight schedules, start dates, and get more information on how to fly like a rockstar this winter, click here.