Air Canada Launches an All-You-Can-Fly Pass for Unlimited Travel

Another day, another aviation deal for travelers. Air Canada has just announced a special one-week-only sale on unlimited flight passes, meaning for a fixed price, you'll be able to fly as many times as you want between more than 60 airports across Canada for a set period.

The Infinite Canada Flight Pass is offered in one-, two-, and three-month installments that begin immediately after purchase. It also comes in three different tiers which provide various perks, from higher fare classes to extra Altitude Qualifying Miles (one of the necessary parts to earning loyalty status with the airline) to complimentary upgrades: the price ranges from CAD$2,260 per month to CAD$5,650 per month, or about $1,715 to $4,290.

"Air Canada recognizes that as air travel begins to return to normal, customers want flexibility and certainty," said Lucie Guillemette, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Air Canada, in a statement. "Our new Infinite Canada Flight Pass provides both by enabling customers to easily book and change their travel plans without any blackout restrictions or change or cancellation fees while locking in the price of their flights for up to three months with one flat fee."

Of course, there's a lot of fine print with this offer. First, you must be a resident of Canada with an Aeroplan membership (Air Canada's loyalty program) to purchase the pass. Second, availability is limited to specific fare classes, so even though a plane might have seats available, if they're not in your specified fare class, you're out of luck. (Air Canada does let you preview flight availability before you purchase the pass.) And finally, you won't be able to earn additional Altitude Qualifying Miles beyond the flat rate advertised for each pass, nor will you earn redeemable Aeroplan miles to put towards future bookings. You can find some terms here, but others are only listed on the booking page.

There's also the consideration of the pandemic: Some provinces have quarantine requirements for those traveling from specific regions within Canada, which could severely hinder your potential travel plans. Then, there's the always-looming issue of health and safety, both for you and those around you.

But if you're a Canadian resident and you've decided that the Infinite Canada Flight Pass has more pros than cons, it's time for you to move quickly on this deal: the pass is only on sale from today through Sept. 23. Check it out here.