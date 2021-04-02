Luxury Semi-Private Jet Service Aero Debuts

Today, Feb. 4, marks the inaugural flight of the U.S.'s newest luxury jet company, Aero. Backed by Uber’s co-founder Garret Camp and led by aerospace engineer veteran Uma Subramanian as CEO, Aero is a semi-private jet company offering premium flights and private lounges.

“The pandemic has challenged the way we all view travel, and we believe there will be a return of the golden age of travel in favor of leisure travel,” says Subramanian. “We’re positioned to offer our passengers a low contact way to explore highly desired locations with direct premium flights and an end-to-end experience along the way.”

The initial flight path will be between Los Angeles's Van Nuys Airport and Aspen's Pitkin County Airport, with tickets starting at $990 each way for February. Tickets are on sale now for dates between Feb. 4 to April 11, 2021, with more dates and routes to be added, including Europe.

Aero

Passengers show up 30 to 60 minutes before their flight (with a promise of no lines) and wait to board in a private lounge. The state-of-the-art aircraft has sleek black exteriors and plush interiors with just 16 socially distanced (there’s a little over six feet between each one) hand-stitched Italian leather seats, custom suede walls, leather piping throughout the aircraft, signature lighting, and a custom sound system by Bongiovi Acoustic Lab.

Service is upscale as well, with white-glove luggage service (three checked bags and one under-the-seat carry-on are included with a ticket), curbside greeting (and they will know your name), car service bookings, and curated snacks and drinks on board.

“Our competitors are competing on more routes, and we are really focusing on the curated customer,” says Subramanian. “We’re aiming to deliver a better premium leisure travel experience with a focus on customer service and extensive attention to detail to set us apart.”

During the pandemic, all passengers must have a negative pre-flight COVID-19 test. There are minimized touchpoints for both passengers and flight attendants and a jet sanitation process before and after each flight. Read more about Aero’s COVID-19 policies here.