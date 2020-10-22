Adventures by Disney Is Launching Private Tours in 2021

Adventures by Disney—a service offering guided, experiential vacations to more than 30 destinations across the world—has announced the launch of their latest offering, Private Adventures. These private tours are set to debut in April 2021, with five destinations currently on offer.

If you’ve never heard of Adventures by Disney, don’t worry. This type of Disney vacation isn’t your typical theme park and resort trip. According to Disney, “Adventures by Disney offers guided vacations that take families to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world.” Four pillars make up an Adventures by Disney trip: authentic experiences (think touring the Louvre in Paris or visiting the Acropolis in Greece), Disney storytelling, hassle-free travel, and the Adventure Guides who will accompany you on the entire journey.

Adventure Guides are Disney Cast Members who are there to ensure you have a relaxing, fun, and engaging trip at your chosen destination. Each guide can answer just about any question you might have while on vacation, give suggestions about things to do during personal exploration time, and even get you private access to some of the best dining and entertainment spots at each destination.

Typically, Adventures by Disney vacations are large group trips that can accommodate many people from diverse backgrounds. But with the new Private Tours, each group has a limit of 12 guests, and unlike traditional Adventures by Disney trips, most Private Adventures do not have a minimum age requirement.

“In 2021, Private Adventures to Costa Rica, Egypt, Greece, Italy, and Peru will include a mix of fan-favorite activities from Adventures by Disney group trips and a few new experiences designed for private travel parties. Like all Adventures by Disney vacations, guests will experience outstanding accommodations, insider access, and hassle-free travel hosted by dedicated Adventure Guides. Depending on the itinerary, guests will have either one Aventura Guide, who will host them throughout their trip, or a different Adventure Guide per destination city,” Disney said in a comment.

Each of the trips to the five destinations mentioned will feature some of the most popular tourist attractions in the country, including Machu Picchu, the Great Pyramids at Giza, the rain forest, the Temple of Poseidon, and the Colosseum. Each day of an Adventures by Disney trip is jam-packed with sight-seeing and exploring the local culture.

Prices for all Adventures by Disney trips vary depending on the destination and itinerary length, and Private Tour pricing also varies depending on the group's size. For example, a 10-day tour of Egypt starts at $9,599 per adult, while the private tour has prices between $9,479 and $18,919 per adult.

Private Tours with Adventures by Disney can be a unique alternative to people who still want to travel and want the security and peace of mind by going with a group of people you know and trust in a travel bubble.

People interested or who have questions about any Adventures by Disney trip, including Private Adventures, can do so by calling (800) 543-0865 or contacting their local travel agent. Reservations for Private Adventures will begin Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

If you need to change an Adventures by Disney booking, Disney has an updated cancellation policy for new bookings. According to the Adventures by Disney website, “new bookings made through March 31, 2021, for travel through March 31, 2022, are eligible for full refundable deposits up until the final payment date, which had been temporarily modified to 90 days prior to departure."