Vegas Vickie is back.

After a rather unceremonious removal from the Glitter Gulch façade three years ago, the kicking cowgirl is making a triumphant return to Las Vegas at Circa Resort & Casino. The famous neon sign is now on prominent display in the Circa atrium, not far from the resort’s lounge, aptly named Vegas Vickie’s.

“We knew she was ready for some much-needed rest and relaxation,” joked Derek Stevens, co-owner of downtown’s Circa, D Las Vegas and Golden Gate resorts. “The intent all along was to bring Vickie back to her former glory.”

That’s exactly what Circa did in constructing the first new resort in downtown Las Vegas since 1980: It brought back vintage Vegas and modernized it.

At 435 feet in height, Circa towers over the area—yet with just 777 rooms, it still has a boutique feel. As an adults-only resort, guests under 21 years of age will not be allowed on property when Circa opens October 28.

Circa centers around many of Stevens' favorite things: sports, art, and apparently cars, as he’s even named his nine-story parking structure "Garage Mahal." Stevens, a Detroit native, says it will be a transit hub for ride-sharing companies with efficient, dedicated pick-up and drop-off lanes. And this isn’t your usual boring concrete box, either. Garage Mahal will feature artist installations and video walls.

While the visual feast may start once you park, it continues throughout the property. Stevens says that Circa is really “a sportsbook so big we built a casino around it.” And he promises it will be “unlike anything sports fans have ever seen.”

Courtesy of Circa Resort & Casino

He's not exaggerating. The three-level sportsbook has private boxes, stadium seating for up to 1,000 guests, and the Overhang Bar, modeled after Tiger Stadium’s right field wall. And game-day viewing doesn’t stop at the sportsbook. The resort also is home to Nevada’s longest indoor bar, the 165-foot Mega Bar, and the longest outdoor bar on Fremont Street, Circa Bar.

But Stevens has more in store. The wow moment of the property is the year-round pool complex. Stadium Swim is built as a tiered six-pool amphitheater facing a 40-foot tall high-def screen allowing fans to catch a game and some rays.

Courtesy of Circa Resort & Casino

“Whether our guests are placing a bet in the book or at the greatest pool in the world, we’ve made a point to modernize the sports experience in Downtown Las Vegas,” Stevens explained. “I think we created two of the most unique spots to catch a game in Vegas.”

Circa’s restaurant collection includes super-sized sandwiches at Saginaw’s Delicatessen; Victory Burger & Wings out of Coney Island; a permanent food truck, Project BBQ; Asian fusion from 8 East; and Barry’s Downtown Prime, a steakhouse from Chef Barry Dakake.

The addition of Circa is being applauded by downtown businesses, including those who run the Fremont Street Experience—which celebrates its 25th anniversary in December. The Viva Vision light show, just upgraded and now seven times brighter, has attracted millions of visitors each year. Now, in Circa, it has a companion attraction.

“Circa is a game changer for downtown, Fremont Street Experience, and the entire city of Las Vegas,” says Paul McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer for Fremont Street Experience, adding that it’s likely to draw first-time visitors downtown to see it. “Circa was built to delight and amaze the senses. Their attention to detail and intricacies are obvious throughout the entire property.”