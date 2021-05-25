Travel News Hotels The World's Coolest Hotel Chain Finally Lands in Brooklyn The popular Ace Hotel Group is nearing completion of its second NYC location Written by Ryan Smith Instagram Ryan is a New York City-based freelance writer who writes about travel, style, and food & wine. He regularly travels the globe in search of noteworthy hotels, sights, and other trends in food, wine, and culture. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Ryan Smith Updated 05/25/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/25/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of the Ace After buzzy openings in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and even Kyoto, one of the world's coolest hotel chains has finally landed in what is, arguably, the epicenter of cool: Brooklyn. The popular Ace Hotel Group is nearing completion of its second New York City location near Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn. The hotel, set to open this summer—perfectly timed to the city's post-pandemic reopening—is only the second hotel designed from the ground up by the hotel group, the other being the Ace Hotel Chicago. The new building was constructed with longtime collaborators Roman and Williams, who designed both the brutalist-inspired facade of the building and the interiors. With 287 rooms, the hotel is situated on the border of downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, and Boerum Hill, giving the property a diverse mix of commercial and residential neighbors—a location that Brad Wilson, president of Ace Hotel Group, praised as "a geographical Venn diagram of intersecting energies." "We’ve been building toward Ace Brooklyn for years," Wilson explained. "The entire city has reimagined itself several times over since we started. That’s exactly the spirit we’ve worked to mirror in every corner of our new home—the inexhaustible ingenuity that stands as the borough’s only constant. We’re lucky enough to have landed at the junction of so many rich and inspiring neighborhoods and hope to provide a new and inviting sense of place for our guests and neighbors to call home." Courtesy of the Ace Courtesy of the Ace Courtesy of the Ace The hotel features a public lobby with communal work tables and a large-scale installation by artist Stan Bitters and a large indoor garden with a double-sided fireplace and sawtooth skylight. Much like the brand's other locations, the space will also include a bar and restaurant, though no word yet if those will be open when the hotel launches. "We chose to embrace a governing principle of purity and artistic spirit in the building’s facade and the spaces within. We employed a philosophy of primitive modernism holistically across the project," said Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the principals behind Roman and Williams. "This highly artistic approach drove us to use construction methods and materials with honesty. This is evident in everything you touch and see. This undecorated and tactile spirit expresses a radical transparency in its approach to the design of Ace Brooklyn." The guest rooms include floor-to-ceiling windows with original artwork by local fiber and textile artists—with some higher-floor rooms offering views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Statue of Liberty. The hotel is now accepting bookings and hopes to go live by early summer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 7 Most Romantic NYC Hotels of 2021 A LGBTQ Travel Guide to NYC The Best New York City Hotels 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles The 17 Coolest Bookstores In Los Angeles Top 20 Most Popular Cities in the UK for International Visitors The Complete Gay Travel Guide to North Carolina The 10 Best Reasons to Visit Shanghai Disneyland Hilton's Tapestry Collection Debuts First All-Inclusive Resort Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now Live Out Your Road Trip Dreams With The Hoxton's Summer Campervan Getaway We're Ready to Book a Stay at Atlanta's New Wylie Hotel Based Off the Instagram Alone 48 Hours in Liverpool: The Perfect Itinerary Golden State Getaways: 15 Places to Visit in Southern California 48 Hours in Los Angeles: The Ultimate Itinerary