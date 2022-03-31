This Luxury Private Jet Experience Will Fly You Around the World

If you're interested in seeing the world, why not do it on a private jet?

From May 5 to May 27, Abercrombie & Kent, a luxury travel company, is flying up to 48 people around the world on a customized jet and providing unique experiences "led by experts handpicked for their deep understanding of local cultures," the company describes on their website.

Guests will be treated to a chartered Boeing-757 equipped with a lie-back, first-class seats, and an entire private staff (including an executive chef and physician). The company also promises one-of-a-kind accommodations, all meals included, complimentary luggage handling, and even a laundry service. Talk about luxury.

This journey will start in Seattle, where guests will be treated to dinner and cocktails while meeting their tour leadership team and other travelers. Then, the next day, it's time for takeoff.

This journey will take guests to Guam and Cambodia, Nepal, India, Uzbekistan, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Sicily.

The first day of the journey will be spent in Guam, where guests are free to explore the country with an expert guide or relax at the resort for the day. Then they'll fly to Cambodia, where they'll be treated to walking tours, museums, and the many beautiful temples the country offers, including the Angkor Thom.

After Cambodia, the journey will continue in Nepal, where they'll be treated to a helicopter ride around Mount Everest, and will have other activity options, like exploring open-air markets, visiting temples, taking tours around historic cities, or going on a shopping excursion.

Courtesy of Justin Weiler and Abercrombie & Kent

Next is a quick stop to Agar, India, to visit the incredible Taj Mahal. After that, a few days will be spent in Uzbekistan, learning about and exploring Samarkand’s Silk Road and its heritage, visiting museums and the ruins of a 15th-century mosque, and attending a large open-air concert.

The plane will then land in Abu Dhabi, creating the opportunity for travelers to see a private auto race, explore the Louvre Abu Dhabi, visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, dubbed as Abu Dhabi's crown jewel, and the chance to play camel-back polo or golf.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

The Jordan stop offers a visit to the ancient city of Petra, one of the oldest cities in the world and an important archaeological site and tourist attraction. Guests will also be treated to a 4x4 ride in Wadi Rum or the Valley of the Moon, one of Jordan's most beautiful desert landscapes.

The final destination on this luxury tour will be Taormina, Sicily, which offers a traditional opera dei pupi (marionette performance), a tour of the ancient Greek theater of Taormina, and a 19th-century Sicilian wedding-themed farewell gala that includes traditional music and food. After departure from Italy, the plane will land in Boston, and guests will say goodbye to their crew and group before heading home.

The cost for this truly once-in-a-lifetime trip? Well, it won't come cheap, with rates starting at $136,000 per person. To find out more information, visit the Abercrombie & Kent website.