These Are the Best and Worst Times to Hit the Road This Holiday Season

If you're planning a holiday road trip over the next few days, be prepared for heavy traffic.

This year, more than 109 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to a new study from American Automobile Association (AAA) and transportation analytics company INRIX. Of that number, just over 100 million are planning to reach their holiday destinations by car—a 27.6 percent increase from 2020.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”

While the roads will be near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, there are two days in particular that travelers need to be especially mindful of. "The worst days for delay are actually right before New Year's ... so the 27th and 28th," Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, told USA TODAY.

The best days for travel? Not surprisingly, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

