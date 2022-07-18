Nashville's Newest Hotel Will Transport You to the Smoky Mountains

From the Warner Parks to the Natchez Trace, Nashville's latest hotel opening brings a taste of Tennessee's favorite outdoor escapes to the heart of downtown Music City.

1Hotel Nashville opened its doors earlier this week, creating a tranquil, outdoors-inspired oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. With its ivy-covered façade and walls built from reclaimed wood, the hotel works to evoke the natural beauty of the surrounding state, including awe-inspiring destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The 215-room property, including 37 suites, will also be the first sustainable luxury hotel in Nashville. 1 Hotel, a brand known for its eco-consciousness, will continue to keep its sustainability commitments strong with rooms featuring thoughtful touches like wooden room keys, in-room carafes made from recycled wine bottles, and closet hangers made from 100 percent recycled paper.

Courtesy of 1Hotel Nashville

Foodies will have their pick at the hotel's three dining concepts: the ground floor 1 Kitchen Nashville, a casual farm-to-table nook featuring cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and more healthy bites, Harriet's Rooftop Bar, offering house-made "wellness cocktails" made with fresh juices, and Neighbors, a café highlighting classic picnic fare using all regional produce and local ingredients.

And as part of 1 Hotels' mission of fostering a closer relationship between people and nature, the property's Bamford Wellness Spa will offer holistic treatments using natural and organic products— perfect for unwinding after a day at the honkey tonk.

Bookings are now available, with rates beginning at $483 a night.

